Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $110,000 Position in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Fuel Tech worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fuel Tech by 1,444.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $2,669,000. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

