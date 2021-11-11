Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $181,000 Stock Holdings in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of New Concept Energy worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBR opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 19.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. New Concept Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 2,255.45% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

