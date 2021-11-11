Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 37,656 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 54.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,656 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,329,000 after buying an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 312.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 121,361 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIXX opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $342.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.55.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 271.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

