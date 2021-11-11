Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 50,227 Shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Cocrystal Pharma stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $88.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.