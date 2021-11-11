Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

