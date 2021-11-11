DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

DRTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 80,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $251,010.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 22NW LP raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 226,444 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 336,600 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 455,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 326,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76,762 shares during the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

