Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.83

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83 and traded as high as C$2.88. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 226,051 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIV. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$350.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0183 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 259.79%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

