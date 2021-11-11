Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $280,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock worth $11,001,773. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $605.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $581.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $410.00 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

