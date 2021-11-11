Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 2,543 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 56.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.03. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $108.60 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $164.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 88.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.