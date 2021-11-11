dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of DMYQ stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.
dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile
dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
