dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DMYQ stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMYQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

