Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0857 on Top Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Dock has a market cap of $62.67 million and $9.80 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.32 or 0.00360619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00091332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dock

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 864,810,815 coins and its circulating supply is 731,079,110 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

