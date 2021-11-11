DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $255.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.28 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

