DODO Price Hits $1.72 on Exchanges (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. DODO has a total market cap of $190.19 million and $125.67 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DODO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00002648 BTC on exchanges.

About DODO

DODO (DODO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

