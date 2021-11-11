Donut Price Hits $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 11th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $8,360.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00073655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00097239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.28 or 0.07239904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,793.90 or 1.00058370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00040891 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

