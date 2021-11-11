DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.62. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total transaction of $969,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total transaction of $14,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $679,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DoorDash by 24.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,568,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,768 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

