DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Truist

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.00.

DASH opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,107,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

