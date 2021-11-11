Douglas C. Barnard Sells 35,207 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

