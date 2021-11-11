Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.54 million.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NYSE PLOW traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $45.05. 443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

