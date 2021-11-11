Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.89.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.89. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Doximity by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

