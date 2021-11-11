Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target Raised to C$27.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$26.50 to C$27.25 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRETF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.79.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of DRETF opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.8089 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.