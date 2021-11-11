DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. Acquires 400 Shares

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DT Midstream stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,008. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $1,819,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at $8,428,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $1,856,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $2,737,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

