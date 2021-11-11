DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $24.50 million and $599,283.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $23.61 or 0.00036526 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00071256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00074092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.79 or 0.99787990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.17 or 0.07064460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020400 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

