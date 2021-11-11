Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.10

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and traded as high as $14.47. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 71,590 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.