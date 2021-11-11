Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.43. 1,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,236. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -161.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

