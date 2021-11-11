Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dutch Bros and Shake Shack’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack $522.87 million 6.74 -$42.16 million ($0.50) -167.66

Dutch Bros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shake Shack.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dutch Bros and Shake Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 1 8 0 2.89 Shake Shack 2 8 7 0 2.29

Dutch Bros currently has a consensus price target of $55.63, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Shake Shack has a consensus price target of $94.41, suggesting a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Shake Shack’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shake Shack is more favorable than Dutch Bros.

Profitability

This table compares Dutch Bros and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros N/A N/A N/A Shake Shack -2.64% 0.19% 0.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Shake Shack shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Shake Shack shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shake Shack beats Dutch Bros on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

