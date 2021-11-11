Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

BROS stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

