DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 19.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,324. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.28% of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

