DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.880-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.58. 1,640,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.92.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $533,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

