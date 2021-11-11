E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Trading 2.6% Higher

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$928.75 and last traded at C$928.75. 605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$905.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$913.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$929.57.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$59.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$928.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $80.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 1.88%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

