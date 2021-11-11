e-Money (NGM) Market Capitalization Tops $15.41 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001192 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $15.41 million and $213,538.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00096862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,720.04 or 0.07213886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,035.38 or 0.99396907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00040374 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

