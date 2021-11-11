E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.80 ($13.88).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of EOAN opened at €11.16 ($13.13) on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day moving average of €10.93 and a 200 day moving average of €10.54.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.