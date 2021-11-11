Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Raises Dividend to $0.97 Per Share

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Eagle Capital Growth Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,479.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David C. Sims bought 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $34,092.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.