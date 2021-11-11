eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 121,123 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in eBay by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 297,946 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in eBay by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,043,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,328 shares of company stock valued at $11,295,368. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

EBAY stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.31. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.40 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.