EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Announces Earnings Results

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

SATS traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 588,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get EchoStar alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SATS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.