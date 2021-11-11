Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This is an increase from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

