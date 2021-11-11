Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0214 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $383.61 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,906,301,854 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.