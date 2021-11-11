Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives $17.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. 6,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.20. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

