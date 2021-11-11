Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELEEF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

ELEEF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

