Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.30) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.69). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,558,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

