Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,595. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $940.94 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Endeavour Silver stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,124,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Endeavour Silver worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

