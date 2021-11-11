Endurant Capital Management LP Has $3.58 Million Stake in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL)

Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,429 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in MedAvail were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in MedAvail by 364.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,389,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,810 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in MedAvail by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MedAvail in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of MedAvail by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 76,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MedAvail stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,429. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 259.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MedAvail Holdings, Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MedAvail from $20.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of MedAvail from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes.

