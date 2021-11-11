Endurant Capital Management LP Makes New $7.40 Million Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 110,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,000. Hologic makes up about 2.0% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hologic by 4,713.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,171,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,185 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Hologic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter worth $53,825,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 404.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after acquiring an additional 640,948 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,262. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

