Endurant Capital Management LP Purchases 25,778 Shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares during the quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Forte Biosciences worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBRX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 442.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forte Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

FBRX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,489. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $43.57.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

