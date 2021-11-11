Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Receives “Buy” Rating from ATB Capital

Enerflex (TSE:EFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.36.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of C$748.16 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.38. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$5.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

