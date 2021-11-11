Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.00

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.00 ($14.12) and traded as high as €12.91 ($15.19). Engie shares last traded at €12.74 ($14.99), with a volume of 5,089,954 shares changing hands.

ENGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on Engie in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on Engie in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Engie in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.73 ($18.51).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.01.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

