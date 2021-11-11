Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126,775 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.95.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $231.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.30. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $246.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock worth $21,104,401 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

