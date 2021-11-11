EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.11% of EnPro Industries worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $315,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $849,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 35.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $108.45 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $109.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

