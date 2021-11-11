Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

ETTX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 148,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,103. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $137.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 280,217 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

