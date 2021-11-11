Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 1,133.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913,435 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.44% of Entravision Communications worth $13,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,549 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,732 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

EVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $416,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 453,382 shares of company stock worth $3,822,056. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

