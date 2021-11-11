Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

