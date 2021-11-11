Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.410-$2.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.41 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.
Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.44 and a beta of 1.22.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.